Monday Morning News – August 26

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Showers beginning near midnight. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming southeast 20 overnight. Low 15.

News Tidbits – Yves Beaudry from Sudbury has won the 1st Annual Triple Crown of Drag Racing between the three Airport Venues (Chapleau, Elliot Lake & Wawa). Congratulations!

The Rotary Club of Wawa, and the community of Wawa welcomes Hessel Oosterhof from Suldrup, Nordyjlland, Denmark

Hessel arrived Sunday morning in Sault Ste.Marie and was met by Rotarians Liz and Rob Clarke. Hessel arrived at his very excited host family, The Carruthers. Hessel has become part of a very long tradition of Wawa hosting Rotary Exchange Students which began a MHS in 1979.

Calgarian Ann Cognito (aka Tanya Bucknor), is kick biking from Calgary to Toronto with her dog to deliver a message and a petition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, “For the sake of life in this country and on this planet, and in solidarity with Extinction Rebellion groups all over the world, I am walking to Ottawa to demand that our government:

1) Tell the truth about how deadly the climate crisis is.

2) Reduce carbon emissions in Canada to net zero by 2025 and take further action to remove atmospheric carbon excess

3) Create regional, national and international assemblies to make sure those things happen and to oversee the changes.”

Ann says that “I make these demands because we have everything to lose– and our own future to gain.“ Ann is in Thunder Bay at this time.