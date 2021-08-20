Morning News – August 20

Weather



Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 32. Humidex 35. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Low 18.

Heat Warning:

White River – Dubreuilville

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay, and areas as show in red to the right.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are eight active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (2:30 PM, August 18, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 76,447

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 73.5%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 9 2 2 4

The fire hazard is mostly high in the central portion of the Northeast Region this afternoon, while the far northern portion of the region is showing a mostly low to moderate hazard. Areas to the south of Sault Ste Marie and North Bay are showing a mostly moderate hazard, with some areas like Pembroke, Powassan, Trout Creek and South River maintaining a high hazard.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 97 13 9 12 63

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is maintaining a Restricted Fire Zone in Kenora, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay (excluding Wabakimi Provincial Park) and Dryden Districts, and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Red Lake Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

Highway 17 was closed due to a collision between Wawa and White River at Hwy 519 JCT (Dubreuilville). No more details at this time.

The Wawa Goose webcam is down at this time, but the Wawa Lake one is working.