ADSC – first ever ADSB Show Up Event: IGNITE 2021

First day of school is fast approaching and Algoma District School Board (ADSB) is excited to welcome our students back. We know that students will have many different feelings about the return to class on the first day. Which is why we have decided to kick off the school year with our first ever ADSB Show Up Event: IGNITE 2021.

In an exciting virtual event for all ADSB students on Monday, August 23, IGNITE 2021 kicks off with performances, and words of encouragement specifically for our students from celebrity VIP’s including our host Jessie Cruickshank, Andre De Grasse, Tyler Shaw, and Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser.

Jessi Cruickshank is a former co-host of MTV Canada. Most recently, she has enjoyed national fame as the co-host of CBC’s The Goods and as the host of Canada’s Smartest Person. She has been to Algoma District in the past to host #yoothesoo.

Andre De Grasse is an Olympic Champion Sprinter and Six-Time Olympic Medalist. Andre has just returned from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, where he made history winning gold in the 200m event — the first time a Canadian man has won the 200m since 1928 and only the third Canadian to have ever won a gold medal in the event.

Canadian singer Tyler Shaw’s chart-topping singles include “Kiss Goodnight”, “To The Man Who Let Her Go” and “With You” who’s official music video reached 30 million video views on YouTube. Tyler has toured across Canada with Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes and Alessia Cara.

Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser is considered one of the best female hockey players in the world. Seven world championships, six Olympic appearances, five Olympic medals, named one of Sports Illustrated’s Top 25 Toughest Athletes in the World. She is a titan of sport and a leader both on and off the ice.

These special guests all started somewhere. We want our students to be reminded: it’s not about winning or placing or competing. It’s not about chart-topping singles and sell-out concerts. And for a student starting off the school year, it’s not about acing a test or being president of a club or being selected for their school team. It is really about SHOWING UP. Taking a shot. Taking a chance. Believing in themselves to take that very first step.

For our Grade 6-10 students, there’s even more – an in-person special event at each ADSB secondary school location across our district, immediately following the IGNITE 2021 virtual event. This will be a carnival-type format with outdoor and indoor stations where students can pick and engage in activities that interest them. There will be caring adults and student leaders there to help direct participants to events or to explain them. Students may try something new or out of their comfort zone. Or maybe not. We want students to SHOW UP and enjoy the day. In addition to the celebrity VIPs and the carnival-style events, this afternoon event will include music, food (snacks and lunch), free transportation, T-shirts and give-aways. All of this at all ADSB high schools throughout the district from 11:15 am on!

The IGNITE 2021 event has been designed with students in mind. We’re asking participants to think about what the year ahead could be like. How will they connect? How will they use their voice? What chances will they take? How will they show up to ignite their school year?

All ADSB students/parents should check their phone messages, email and Edsby for more information about linking into the Virtual Performance on August 23 beginning at 10 am! Be sure to join at 9:50 am as online spots will fill up fast!! ADSB Grade 6-10 students be sure to register for the in-person event which follows our live event, as spots are limited. Parents/guardians will have received a personal ADSB invite via our school messaging system and Edsby. ADSB looks forward to students who Show Up on August 23rd as together, we IGNITE 2021!