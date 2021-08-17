Horwath calls on Ford to do better on mandatory vaccines, vaccine certificates

NDP and Official Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath released the following statement:

“COVID-19 cases have been on the rise, and the first day of school is three weeks from today. We urgently and desperately need to put the safety of children first, protect vulnerable people, and stop the spread. No unvaccinated person should be in a classroom or health care setting.

What we’re seeing from Doug Ford today is a risky half-measure. A test just once per week is not the same as a mandatory vaccine. It means that Ford is not requiring anyone – from long-term care to child care – to get a vaccine.

On top of that, Ford is still refusing to implement a vaccine certificate program, which is absolutely critical to protect people’s health, protect our progress, and keep non-essential businesses safely running.

The millions of us who got our vaccine, and the children and vulnerable people who can’t get a shot right now — we deserve better.”