Algoma Public Health advises of a public exposure to COVID-19

Algoma Public Health is advising the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who travelled on Air Canada, Flight AC 8320 on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from Sault Ste. Marie to Toronto.
Passengers who sat in seats 2-8 should contact their local public health unit for further information.
Actions to take:
Anyone on board Air Canada, Flight AC 8320 on Saturday August 14, 2021, is advised to follow public health guidance:
- Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.
- Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.
- Seek testing if symptoms occur.
