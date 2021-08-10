LIARD, Marc

March 22, 1968 – August 7, 2021

Passed away suddenly at the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

Loving husband of Shelley (nee Knee). Welcoming Marc into heaven is his late father, Lionel. Marc is survived by his mother Isabelle (Raymond) and his brother Luc (Manon). Marc is also survived by his mother-in-law Judy (late Rodger White), sisters-in-law Tracey (Robert) and Tammy (Jamie), brothers-in-law Paul and Clayton. Marc will always be remembered by his many nieces and nephews Karine (Alain), Sonia (Danny), Rachel, Dustan (Rebecca), Taylor, Jordan, Mario (Sylvie), and Marc’s special great-nephew Calum, “Marc’s Special Little Buddy”. Marc will be forever missed by his many other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, the many friends he has made over his many years in Wawa, and lastly his fur baby Bentley.

Marc was always wanting to give back to the community. In keeping with his tradition, donations made in memory of Marc to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by his family.

A come and go Celebration of Life in memory of Marc will take place at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre (3 Chris Simon Drive, Wawa, Ontario) on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Please keep in mind that masks will be mandatory and social distancing will be in effect.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa, Ontario.

22 mars 1968 – 7 août 2021

Est décédé subitement au Centre de santé Lady Dunn.

Époux bien-aimé de Shelley (née Knee). Son père Lionel l’accueillera au paradis. Marc laisse dans le deuil sa mère Isabelle (Raymond) et son frère Luc (Manon). Marc laisse également sa belle-mère Judy (feu Rodger White), ses belles-sœurs Tracey (Robert) et Tammy (Jamie), ses beaux-frères Paul et Clayton. Marc ne sera jamais oublié par ses nombreux neveux et nièces Karine (Alain), Sonia (Danny), Rachel, Dustan (Rebecca), Taylor, Jordan, Mario (Sylvie), et le petit neveu spécial de Marc, Calum, « Marc’s Special Little Buddy ». Marc manquera à jamais à ses nombreux autres neveux et nièces, à ses oncles et tantes, aux nombreux amis qu’il s’est fait au cours de ses nombreuses années à Wawa, et enfin à son bébé à fourrure Bentley.

Marc a toujours voulu redonner à la communauté. Dans le respect de sa tradition, les dons faits à la mémoire de Marc à la Fondation du Centre de santé Lady Dunn seraient grandement appréciés par sa famille. Une célébration de la vie à la mémoire de Marc aura lieu au Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre (3 Chris Simon Drive, Wawa, Ontario) le mercredi 11 août 2021 de 11 h à 14 h. Veuillez noter que le port du masque sera obligatoire et que la distance sociale sera en vigueur.

Les arrangements ont été confiés à la firm Kerry Funeral Home Ltd, Wawa.