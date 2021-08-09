EC – Fog Advisory – ended

5:24 AM EDT Monday 09 August 2021

Fog advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park (ended at 14:38)

Marathon – Schreiber (ended at 14:38)

Nipigon – Rossport (ended at 13:34)

Near zero visibility in fog is occurring.

Fog will gradually retreat to the Lake Superior shoreline this morning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility.