EC – Fog Advisory – ended

Aug 9, 2021 at 15:30 – updated, Fog Advisory ended for Wawa – Schreiber.
Aug 9, 2021 at 14:12 – updated, Fog Advisory ended for Nipigon – Rossport.
Aug 9, 2021 at 06:22
5:24 AM EDT Monday 09 August 2021
Fog advisory in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park (ended at 14:38)
- Marathon – Schreiber (ended at 14:38)
- Nipigon – Rossport (ended at 13:34)
Near zero visibility in fog is occurring.
Fog will gradually retreat to the Lake Superior shoreline this morning.
Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility.
