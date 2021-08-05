Algoma Public Health is offering “no appointment necessary” or “pop-up” vaccine clinics throughout North Algoma. Below is the information for the next pop-up clinic. Other dates and locations will be announced in the near future.
When: Thursday, August 5th
Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Where: Goose Nest Market (18 Broadway Ave., Wawa).
If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, please contact your healthcare provider, Algoma Public Health, or visit www.algomapublichealth.com
Latest posts by Ad Text (see all)
- How to Book Your Immunization in Wawa - August 5, 2021
- Algoma Public Health ‘Pop-Up’ Clinic – August 5 - August 5, 2021
- MMCC – Gym and Fitness Facilities Opening August 3rd - July 29, 2021