Algoma Public Health ‘Pop-Up’ Clinic – August 5

Algoma Public Health is offering “no appointment necessary” or “pop-up” vaccine clinics throughout North Algoma. Below is the information for the next pop-up clinic. Other dates and locations will be announced in the near future.

When: Thursday, August 5th

Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Where: Goose Nest Market (18 Broadway Ave., Wawa).

If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, please contact your healthcare provider, Algoma Public Health, or visit www.algomapublichealth.com