Expect the unexpected at Fringe North 2021

August is here, and for the Fringe North Festival, this means only a few weeks until the launch of Festival 2021! Planned as a virtual event, this year is bigger and better than ever. A special sneak preview will kick things off on August 18, with the Festival running August 19 – 22.

The line-up for this year’s virtual festival is now finalized. Audiences will enjoy performances from over 40 local, national and international artists, across many different styles and disciplines of art. From drama to comedy, music to clown, and everything in between, Fringe planners are confident there is truly something for everyone. Content is uncensored, and audiences can expect raw, exciting, bold creativity. Visit fringenorth.ca/artists-and-shows-list for a list of artists and shows.

“Fringe is the most exciting festival in Algoma because of the way our local creatives are valued,” says Caceila Trahan, Fringe North Workshop Host. “The pandemic has us all reflecting on how important arts and culture are to our collective well-being! Fringe North brings these conversations, the art and the people to the front of the stage!”

Fringe North 2021 will be an expansive online experience, featuring live-streamed shows via YouTube, and Artist Talks and Workshops on Zoom. Live viewing parties will be held at Outspoken Brewery, The Klub Community Wellness Centre, Maker North, and the Sault Ste. Marie Museum. Full details can be found on the Fringe North website and social media platforms.

Stay tuned for tickets! Starting in early August, tickets will be available to purchase online, with prices set at $12 or less, and many pay-what-you-can options available. 100 percent of box office sales goes to the artists, so by purchasing a ticket you will be supporting them directly. Fringe North is committed to compensating artists for their work while understanding the importance of affordable viewing options for audiences.

Stay connected by following our social media and taking part in our Fringe At Home campaign! Look out for weekly challenges for your chance to Fringe wherever you are!

So mark your calendars and plan to Fringe this August 18 – 22! Everyone is welcome to join the Fringe experience. Follow us on social media @fringesault and keep checking our website for all the details!