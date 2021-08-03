VARIN, Gary

Passed away with his daughters at his side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre after a long and courageous battle on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the age 69 years. An amazing father who instilled the love of the outdoors in his daughters Sandy Varin (Kevin) and Angie Snider (Steve). Proud and loving grandfather of Ainsley (Michael), Ethan, Lauren, and Victoria. Loving great-grandfather of Charlotte. Dear son of the late Denise and Clifford Varin. Dear brother of Beverley Charbonneau (Marcel). Gary will be remembered by the mother of his children, Doreen.

The family would like to thank the Lady Dunn Health Centre doctors and nurses for the exceptional care given to Gary and to his friends and family who were there to assist when they couldn’t be in town.

At Gary’s request, there will be no formal funeral service. A “come and go” celebration will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Downstairs, Wawa, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Crematorium, Sault Ste. Marie. Memorial donations made to the Canadian Tire Jumpstart, Wawa would be greatly appreciated by the family.

(Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.