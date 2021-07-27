Morning News – July 27

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. Hazy this morning. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming clear this evening. Low 12.

Status of COVID-19cases in Algoma

There are four active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today (Sault Ste. Marie and Area).

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (Last updated: 3:00 PM, July 26, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered – 148,873

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 67,118 / 58.7%

# of people who have received at least 1 dose – 81,755 /80.6%

Northeast Forest Fire Region



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, under control (south of the White Gravel River)

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 9 0 2 7

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast region this afternoon.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 148 (^10) 44 12 27 65

The forest fire hazard is high with extreme areas in the Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay and Red Lake districts. Nipigon district and the eastern half of Sioux Lookout district have a moderate to low hazard.

There have been First Nation communities affected by forest fire smoke: Poplar Hill FN and Deer Lake FN (evacuated) and Pikangikum First Nation (on hold). North Spirit Lake and Cat Lake FN’s (evacuation ongoing) 3,133 evacuees are being hosted in Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Cochrane, Dryden, Sudbury, Sioux Lookout, Timmins, Sault Ste Marie, Toronto, and Cornwall.

ON511 continues to warn that along Hwy 105 (north of Ear Falls and Red Lake area), visibility can be reduced due to smoke from nearby forest fires. Please make sure your headlights are on and use caution travelling Hwy 105 northerly to Red Lake.

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

The LDHC Palliative Care Program’s 3rd Annual Memorial Butterfly Release will happen this year in person. Be sure to order your butterflies today.

Jagmeet Singh will visit with wildfire evacuees with MPPs Sol Mamakwa and Judith Monteith-Farrell in Thunder Bay this morning.

Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs will be joined by Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry and MPP for Kenora-Rainy River to make an announcement on support for farmers impacted by drought conditions in northwestern Ontario today.