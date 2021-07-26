Township of Dubreuilville and Community Network Partners Reach Agreement for Construction of Community Owned Fibre Optic Network

The Corporation of the Township of Dubreuilville (“The Township”) have reached an agreement in principle with a consortium led by Community Network Partners for the construction and operations of a next generation broadband fibre optic network for the community. The construction and a community wide pre-sales campaign will take place beginning August 2021, allowing residents to sign-up for residential and enterprise grade internet packages with our new community based internet services provider. The Limited Partnership will invest $1.15M and will co-own the last mile network connecting the Township facilities. Community Network Partners will operate and service the network and has partnered with Trispec Communications Inc. to provide planning, design and project management and construction of the fiber access network.

After the initial construction phase, the network will be a private network and will be closed to third party retail selling providers. The network will consist of both customer access and backhaul passive optical network fiber-optic broadband network access infrastructure.

“Investing in a local fibre network is not only an investment in infrastructure, it is an investment for the residents of Dubreuilville,” says Mayor Beverly Nantel. “It will improve our educational offerings in the local schools, improve access to health care and assist our local industries with attracting a skilled and diverse workforce”.

With this investment the Corporation of the Township of Dubreuilville will become one of the first single-tier municipalities in rural Canada to own and operate its own fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network, positioning it as an attractive location for knowledge based industries and residents who value affordable high speed connectivity along with a well-balanced life rooted in community.

