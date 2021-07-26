Jul 26, 2021 at 20:40
8:27 PM EDT Monday 26 July 2021
Severe thunderstorm warning ended for:
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
Jul 26, 2021 at 20:15
Jul 26, 2021 at 19:57
7:53 PM EDT Monday 26 July 2021
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
At 7:53 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing up to nickel size hail.
Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Locally heavy rain is also possible. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!
Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.
The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
- EC – Severe Thunderstorm Warning (Manitouwaadge – Hornepayne) ended - July 26, 2021
- EC – Severe Thunderstorm Warning (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake) ended - July 26, 2021
- Township of Dubreuilville and Community Network Partners Reach Agreement for Construction of Community Owned Fibre Optic Network - July 26, 2021