EC – Severe Thunderstorm Warning (Manitouwaadge – Hornepayne) ended

Jul 26, 2021 at 20:40

8:27 PM EDT Monday 26 July 2021
Severe thunderstorm warning ended for:

  • Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

 

Jul 26, 2021 at 20:15

8:07 P.M. EDT MONDAY 26 JULY 2021.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR:
      MANITOUWADGE – HORNEPAYNE.
==DISCUSSION==
UPDATED OR ENDED BY 9:54 P.M. EDT.
AT 8:07 P.M. EDT, ENVIRONMENT CANADA METEOROLOGISTS ARE TRACKING A
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING STRONG WIND GUSTS AND UP TO
NICKEL SIZE HAIL.
THIS SEVERE THUNDERSTORM IS LOCATED 8 KILOMETRES NORTH OF MACDUFF,
MOVING EAST AT 45 KM/H.
HAZARD: 90 KM/H WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL.
SOURCE: RADAR INDICATED.
TAKE COVER IMMEDIATELY, IF THREATENING WEATHER APPROACHES. LARGE
HAIL CAN DAMAGE PROPERTY AND CAUSE INJURY. STRONG WIND GUSTS CAN
TOSS LOOSE OBJECTS, DAMAGE WEAK BUILDINGS, BREAK BRANCHES OFF TREES
AND OVERTURN LARGE VEHICLES. LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN IS ALSO POSSIBLE.
LIGHTNING KILLS AND INJURES CANADIANS EVERY YEAR. REMEMBER, WHEN
THUNDER ROARS, GO INDOORS(EXCLAMATION MARK)
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS ARE ISSUED WHEN IMMINENT OR OCCURRING
THUNDERSTORMS ARE LIKELY TO PRODUCE OR ARE PRODUCING ONE OR MORE OF
THE FOLLOWING: LARGE HAIL, DAMAGING WINDS, TORRENTIAL RAINFALL.

 

Jul 26, 2021 at 19:57

7:53 PM EDT Monday 26 July 2021
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

  • Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

At 7:53 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing up to nickel size hail.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Locally heavy rain is also possible. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

