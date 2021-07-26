EC – Severe Thunderstorm Warning (Manitouwaadge – Hornepayne) ended

8:27 PM EDT Monday 26 July 2021

Severe thunderstorm warning ended for:

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

8:07 P.M. EDT MONDAY 26 JULY 2021.

———————————————————————

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR:

MANITOUWADGE – HORNEPAYNE.

———————————————————————

==DISCUSSION==

UPDATED OR ENDED BY 9:54 P.M. EDT.

AT 8:07 P.M. EDT, ENVIRONMENT CANADA METEOROLOGISTS ARE TRACKING A

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING STRONG WIND GUSTS AND UP TO

NICKEL SIZE HAIL.

THIS SEVERE THUNDERSTORM IS LOCATED 8 KILOMETRES NORTH OF MACDUFF,

MOVING EAST AT 45 KM/H.

HAZARD: 90 KM/H WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL.

SOURCE: RADAR INDICATED.

TAKE COVER IMMEDIATELY, IF THREATENING WEATHER APPROACHES. LARGE

HAIL CAN DAMAGE PROPERTY AND CAUSE INJURY. STRONG WIND GUSTS CAN

TOSS LOOSE OBJECTS, DAMAGE WEAK BUILDINGS, BREAK BRANCHES OFF TREES

AND OVERTURN LARGE VEHICLES. LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN IS ALSO POSSIBLE.

LIGHTNING KILLS AND INJURES CANADIANS EVERY YEAR. REMEMBER, WHEN

THUNDER ROARS, GO INDOORS(EXCLAMATION MARK)

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS ARE ISSUED WHEN IMMINENT OR OCCURRING

THUNDERSTORMS ARE LIKELY TO PRODUCE OR ARE PRODUCING ONE OR MORE OF

THE FOLLOWING: LARGE HAIL, DAMAGING WINDS, TORRENTIAL RAINFALL.

