Morning News – July 24

Weather

Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this morning. A few showers beginning late this morning and ending this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind south 20 km/h. High 23. Humidex 31. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 12.

Status of COVID-19cases in Algoma

There are five active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today (Sault Ste. Marie and Area).

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (Last updated: 2:30 PM, July 23, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered – 144,682

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 63,252 / 55.3%

# of people who have received at least 1 dose – 81,430 /71.2%

Northeast Forest Fire Region



Waw007 – 0.1ha, out (Cameron Lake)

WAW008 – 2.8ha, out (north of Beeline Lake, east of Killala Lake)

WAW009 – 4.2ha out (west of Eric Lake, Hwy 614)

WAW010 – 1ha out (just south of WAW007 (Cameron Lake)

WAW11 – 0.1ha out (30km east of Marathon)

WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, being held (north of Killala Lake)

WAW14 – 0.2, under control (south of the White Gravel River)

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 13 2 1 5 7

The fire hazard is generally low to moderate on the eastern half of the region, while areas west of Iroquois Falls, Timmins and Serpent River in the Northeast Region are maintaining a mostly high to extreme fire hazard this afternoon.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 138 45 8 27 58

The wildland fire hazard is low to moderate in the western portions of the region and high to extreme in the eastern portions of the region.

There have been First Nation communities affected by forest fire smoke: Poplar Hill FN and Deer Lake FN (evacuated) and Pikangikum First Nation (on hold). North Spirit Lake and Cat Lake FN’s (evacuation ongoing) 2,940 evacuees are being hosted in Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Cochrane, Dryden, Sudbury, Sioux Lookout, Timmins, Sault Ste Marie, Toronto, and Cornwall.

ON511 continues to warn that along Hwy 105 (north of Ear Falls and Red Lake area), visibility can be reduced due to smoke from nearby forest fires. Please make sure your headlights are on and use caution travelling Hwy 105 northerly to Red Lake.

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

The LDHC Palliative Care Program’s 3rd Annual Memorial Butterfly Release will happen this year in person. Be sure to order your butterflies today.