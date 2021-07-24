EC – Superior East to Expect Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms today

Special weather statement in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected this morning into this afternoon.

Heavy rain with thunderstorms are expected to continue for much of the day.

Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected over some locations by the time the rain comes to an end this afternoon. Higher rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm are also possible and Rainfall Warnings may be required.

Heavy downpours are expected and may result in flash floods and water pooling on roads. For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.