LDHC: Permanent Part-time Social Worker

S ocial Worker

ONA Local 102

JOB POSTING #: 019-019-2021

POSITION: Permanent Part-time Social Worker

DEPARTMENT: North Algoma Counselling Services

RATE: $32.93 – $49.15

SHIFTS: variable

Purpose of Position:

As the social worker, you will perform a wide range of social work duties for individuals affected by a wide range of mental health and addiction issues. This position provides direct psychosocial care, counseling and group work, system navigation and advocacy, education, and linkage to relevant resources while facilitating client self-management. You will work collaboratively with other health care providers and community partners in order to improve the health and social well-being and functioning of the identified population.

DUTIES:

Conduct psychosocial assessments, identify client issues, formulate and carry out appropriate social work treatment plans in order to meet client needs. Provide counseling interventions to clients and families faced with multi-faceted problems. Facilitate and coordinate individual, group, and/or family counseling services, often involving interdisciplinary teams. Provide crisis counseling, mediation, and conflict resolution strategies. In conjunction with community partners, actively participate in community walk-in clinics. Advocate for clients by coordinating the efforts of all internal and external parties to meet client and family psychosocial and instrumental needs such as housing, food, transportation, income support, and financial management. To make referrals to other services and agencies as required. To participate in staff development, consultation, and community education programs. To participate in any pertinent hospital or community committees. Keep up to date with relevant knowledge, research methods, and techniques, through the reading of relevant literature, peer consultation, and continuing education activities. To assume any other functions associated with social work not identified above as may be required by the changing needs of the clients we serve.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Masters Degree in social work preferred.

Registration with the College of Social Work

Bilingualism is considered an asset.

Minimum of two years experience in mental health counseling and psychotherapy working with adults’ social/mental health issues.

A valid driver’s license.

Note: Because of the changing nature of the work and work to be done, other responsibilities and duties may be assigned and qualifications may be adjusted from time to time.

APPLY TO:

Human Resources, Recruiting

Lady Dunn Health Centre

Email: [email protected]

Please place job posting # in the subject line.