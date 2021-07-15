Municipality of Wawa

NOTICE

MMCC REOPENING JULY 2021

Under new Provincial guidance, indoor recreational amenities will reopen, with restrictions in place, as part of Step 3.

The MMCC will reopen to the public for some services on Monday, July 19, 2021. Services available will include:

Tourist Information

Recreation Program information and payment

Youth Recreation Programs (when outdoor programming is moved inside due to the weather)

Senior Recreation Programs (such as Minds in Motion)

Government Services (such as Drive Test)

Staff are currently reviewing the MMCC Reopening Plan with Algoma Public Health before proceeding with additional services.

Services that will be offered at the beginning of August, pending approval of the Reopening Plan, include:

MMCC Gym

Special Function Room bookings

All visitors must continue to comply with current COVID-19 guidelines. This includes wearing a mask when indoors and maintaining 2-meter physical distancing.

Municipal Staff will continue to provide the community with updates as the situation unfolds.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the Department of Community Services and Tourism.

Alex Patterson,

Director of Community Services and Tourism

Municipality of Wawa

705-856-2244 ext. 242