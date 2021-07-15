EDWARDS, Jody

01/28/1991 – 06/24/2021

Passed away unexpectedly in Barrie, Ontario on June 24, 2021, at the age of 30. Loving father of Talia-Mae. Son of Shannon Edwards (Brian). Survived by his 2 brothers Taylor and Gavin. Grandson of Katrina and Ron Morin of Wawa, Ontario and the late Patsy and Tony of Chapleau, Ontario. Nephew and godson to Jennifer Morin, nephew to Jamie and dear cousin of Colton Valliere.

There will be a Celebration of Life announced at a later date. Thank you to all the family and friends for your support, and a special thank you to Wendy for helping Shannon through this difficult time.

Memorial donations may be made to the SAH Mental Health and Addictions Fund. (Payable online or by cheque).

Visit the O’Sullivan Funeral Home website to leave condolences for the family. Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.