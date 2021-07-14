Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Eighth Sunday after Pentecost

Kaireen, Lorna & Maria are taking a break during July & August and have distributed outlines for Morning Worship. If you would like to be included please call 705-856-1518.

Although we cannot meet for Worship you may like to read the Scriptures for this Sunday, July 18, 2021 – Eighth after Pentecost.

2 Samuel 7: 1-14a David is not the one to build God’s house.

Psalm 89: 20-37 I will sing of God’s steadfast love.

Ephesians 2: 11-22 You are holy citizens, members of God’s household.

Mark 6: 30-34, 53-56 Jesus teaches from a boat and heals the sick.

To Ponder: What is your relationship with a church building ?

Gathering Pentecost 1 2021 Year B page 18 Used With Permission.