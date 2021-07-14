Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Eighth Sunday after Pentecost

Kaireen, Lorna & Maria are taking a break during July & August and have distributed outlines for Morning Worship. If you would like to be included please call 705-856-1518.
Although we cannot meet for Worship you may like to read the Scriptures for this Sunday, July 18,  2021 –  Eighth after Pentecost.
2 Samuel 7: 1-14a          David is not the one to build God’s house.
Psalm 89: 20-37              I will sing of God’s steadfast love.
Ephesians 2: 11-22        You are holy citizens, members of God’s household.
Mark 6: 30-34, 53-56     Jesus teaches from a boat and heals the sick.
To Ponder:       What is your relationship with a church building ?
Gathering   Pentecost 1  2021   Year B page 18  Used With Permission.
