Morning News – July 9

Weather

Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Low 8.

Status of cases in Algoma

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (Last updated: 9:45 AM, July 8, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered – 121,832

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 42,729

# of people who have received at least 1 dose – 79,103

69.1% has received at least one dose

78% (aged 12+) has received at least one dose

42.1% (aged 12+) are fully vaccinated (received two doses)

Northeast Forest Fire Region

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon yesterday. Chapleau 4 is located approximately one kilometre east of Whipper Lake. It measures 0.4 of a hectare and is not yet under control. There are currently six other active fires in the region, of these, one is being held, four are under control and one is being observed.

The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate in all areas of the region situated south of Greater Sudbury. The remainder of the region located north of Greater Sudbury is presenting a moderate to high hazard.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Three new fires were discovered in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of July 8. At the time of this update there were 71 active fires in the northwest region. A total of 22 fires were not under control, six fires were being held, 19 fires were under control and 24 fires were being observed. Eight fires were called out today.

The wildland fire hazard is high to extreme in all sectors of the northwest region today.

A Special air quality statement is in effect for:

Attawapiskat

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki

Webequie

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

High levels of air pollution due to smoke from ongoing forest fires.

Smoke plumes from active fires in the area will continue tonight and persist into Friday. Air quality is likely to deteriorate if the smoke descends to ground level.

If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health.

News Tidbits

Don’t forget – Free Fishing Week is from July 3 to July 11, Ontario families can fish without buying a licence or carrying an Outdoors Card.

Be sure if you are driving on Mission Road that you allow pedestrians to cross at Magpie Road. The newly installed crossing lights are now operational.

RoseAnne Archibald, from Taykwa Tagamou Nation, Ontario will be the first woman to serve as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

Government of Canada recognizes the National Historic Significance of the Former Shingwauk Residential School and announced yesterday the designation of the Former Shingwauk Indian Residential School in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, as a national historic site under the National Program of Historical Commemoration. Since the institution’s closure, its site and main building (Shingwauk Hall) have been used for cultural reclamation, cross-cultural education and learning, and reinterpreted as a place for healing and reconciliation. The former residential school property encompasses the present campus of Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig and Algoma University. The Shingwauk Education Trust, Anglican Church and the Algoma District School Board also have a shared responsibility for areas of the site. Parks Canada worked in collaboration with the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association and the Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre to tell the stories of Survivors and determine the historic values of the site.