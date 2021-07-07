NorPro Continues to grow – adds Environmental Services to portfolio

N1 Solutions Inc. offers services including Security, Innovation (Technology, & Information Technology,) and Strategic Advisory Services. They are now adding another division to their portfolio, NORPRO Environmental Inc.

NORPRO Environmental offers solutions in:

24/7 emergency spill response Environmental remediation services Asbestos and mould services



This exciting announcement furthers N1S’ goal of being a complete solutions provider. N1 Solutions also launched a new page on its website, n1solutions.ca/services/environmental where you can learn more on their environmental service offerings.

With the ever-increasing demand for environmental compliance in Ontario and Canada, there is a need for the suite of services and solutions that NORPRO Environmental offers Northern communities. This new division fits very well with the organic growth NORPRO Security, and Innovation (Technology and I.T.) has had in the industrial and commercial sector.

Today, N1 Solutions is also excited to introduce their newest account manager, Mary Ingribelli. Mary has extensive experience through her career in the environmental sector, building relationships with municipal, provincial and First Nation clients. Mary will further grow the N1 Solutions and NORPRO Environmental brand and develop NORPRO’s environmental service offerings across the North.

“We are very excited to offer environmental services to our Northern Ontario communities and partners,” says N1 Solutions President, Brad Gregorini. “Our operations team runs a 24/7 emergency response centre, focused on the health and safety of our clients. Whether you have an emergency that requires security services, or have an emergency spill, we provide the same high-quality response and level of service. Our flexible and evolving team allows us the capability to continue to grow our service offerings and offer solutions in multiple industries.”

N1 Solutions has grown significantly over the past 8 years and has a team of dedicated employees who are always looking for talented staff to join their Northern Ontario team. They will continue to grow their business services and products to offer the complete solution.