Memorial Service – Ann Elizabeth Kontscheider

A Celebration of Life for Ann Elizabeth Kontscheider will take at St. Monica’s Church on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Michael Asorgoe officiating.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the capacity of the church is limited. Please either contact the family or Kerry Funeral Home (705-856-7340) to reserve a seat if you wish to attend.

Interment of her cremated remains will follow the mass at Woodland Cemetery.