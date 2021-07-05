Hwy 17 (east of Marathon – 17/Hwy 627 Jct) OPEN

Jul 5, 2021 at 02:30
Highway 17 has been reopened.
Jul 5, 2021 at 12:34
Highway 17 remains closed at this time.
Jul 4, 2021 at 16:19
At 3 p.m. today OPP closed Hwy 17 due to a collision, east of the turnoff to Marathon. There is a detour in place for small vehicles but tractor-trailers have been advised to use Hwy 11.
