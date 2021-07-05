Heat Warning for Wawa & Area – ENDED

The Heat Warning for Wawa ended at midnight July 4th, 2021.

Conditions are no longer expected to reach heat warning criteria.

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North

Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

The graphic at the right shows that Heat Warnings remain for the areas in Red, the Grey are Air Quality Statements.

Air Quality Statement – Smoke plumes from several forest fires will affect the area as the wind direction remains out of the northwest through this afternoon. Air quality is likely to deteriorate if the smoke descends to ground level. As winds become northeasterly by Tuesday, smoke will be directed toward Manitoba. Air quality is expected to improve as a result.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

– Heat Warning in effect for:

and all areas shown to the right

Extreme heat today and Sunday.

Maximum temperatures: 29 to 34 degrees Celsius with humidex values in the mid- to upper- thirties. Considerably cooler conditions are expected for locations near to Lake Superior with daytime high temperatures remaining in the mid twenties.

Minimum temperatures: 16 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Timing: This afternoon through Sunday night.

A cold front will track through on Monday bringing a reprieve from the heat, although high temperatures may remain in the mid- to high- twenties, particularly inland from Lake Superior.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Watch for the symptoms of heat illness: dizziness/fainting; nausea/vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine.