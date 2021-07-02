Catch the Ace is Back! Winner of Week 1 is…

The ever popular Catch the Ace Draw is back. Congratulations to Jean Desgagne, winner of Week 1 of the Foundation’s Catch the Ace Lottery! The Foundation is happy to announce that there is a guaranteed prize of $2500 if the ace is found before the Progressive Pot reaches that amount.

Here are the final numbers for week #1:

Winner: Jean Desgagne

Weekly Pot: $368

Progressive Pot: $2500

Envelope & Card: #8, 4 of Clubs

By participating in the fundraiser you are helping to raise funds for the Capital Equipment Fund. These monies are used to enhance health care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Thank you to each and every supporter of this fundraiser. www.ldhcface.ca

Lottery Licence #RAF1208138

For more details and/or information about the LDHC Foundation Catch the Ace raffle or how to donate, please contact the Foundation office at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.