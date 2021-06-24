ÉSC Trillium celebrates its graduating students

Grade 12 students from École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) were celebrated on June 22 during a virtual graduating ceremony. The secondary schools enhanced this recognition event with the presentation of certificates of merit, graduation gowns and mortars, and other elements of appreciation to students. The ÉSC Trllium graduation ceremony can be viewed below.

“We wish our graduates a great deal of success in the next stages of their life. We encourage them to tap into the wealth of knowledge they have acquired in CSC Nouvelon schools while remaining outstanding and well-rounded citizens who are proud to be Catholic and Francophone and are ready to take their place in society,” said Mr. Stéphane Picard, École secondaire catholique Trillium Principal.

“We congratulate our graduates for having drawn on their technological skills with such success and for showing tenacity and resilience. Through this effort and their ability to surpass themselves and meet new challenges, our students can take pride in having completed their high school studies with flying colors. They can now look to the future with confidence,” added Mr. Paul Henry, Director of Education at Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon.