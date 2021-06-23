Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United – Fifth Sunday after Pentecost

Morning Worship on Sunday 27 June, 2021 will be held in the Church at 11:00 a.m. PLEASE OBSERVE Safety Protocols: distancing, sanitizing, and wear a mask.
If you cannot meet for Worship you might like to read the Scriptures for June 27th, 2021 Fifth Sunday after Pentecost
2 Samuel 1:1,17-27     David’s lament for Saul & Jonathan.
Psalm 130                      Out of the depths,  I say to God.
2 Corinthians 8: 7-15   Excel in generosity.
Mark 5: 21-43              Young girl raised, hemorrhaging women healed.
To Ponder:     Is there a difference between a wish and hope?
                          If so, what is it?
Gathering   Pentecost 1  2021   Year B page 15  Used With Permission.
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518.
