Happenings at Wawa First United – Fifth Sunday after Pentecost

Morning Worship on Sunday 27 June, 2021 will be held in the Church at 11:00 a.m. PLEASE OBSERVE Safety Protocols: distancing, sanitizing, and wear a mask.
If you cannot meet for Worship you might like to read the Scriptures for June 27th, 2021 Fifth Sunday after Pentecost
2 Samuel 1:1,17-27 David’s lament for Saul & Jonathan.
Psalm 130 Out of the depths, I say to God.
2 Corinthians 8: 7-15 Excel in generosity.
Mark 5: 21-43 Young girl raised, hemorrhaging women healed.
To Ponder: Is there a difference between a wish and hope?
If so, what is it?
Gathering Pentecost 1 2021 Year B page 15 Used With Permission.
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518.
