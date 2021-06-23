Did you try the Three Sisters Salad with Joleine and Maggie?

Monday evening, Wawa residents were treated to a split-screen Zoom presentation by Joleine Kasper and Maggie Muck who together presented and made the Three Sisters Wild Rice Salad. These two dietetic interns are working with Justine Glover, Registered Dietitian at the Wawa Family Health Team.

In a half-hour presentation, attendees were treated to the indigenous history of the three main ingredients, corn, squash and beans as related by Joleine Kasper. As Joleine was telling the history, Maggie, who had her mise en place ready, prepared the dish. They talked not only about the history but how each individual ingredient provided different nutrients that are necessary in a healthy diet. Although the feta cheese is high in sodium, the veggies and rice easily offset that sodium content. This is a dish high in protein thanks to the black beans and wild rice. There was a list of ingredients, tools & equipment posted on Facebook for those who were interested in making this at home with the duo.

When the meal was finished, Maggie tried a taste – pronounced it delicious. An idea to extend this salad were to have this as a wrap or burrito. I preferred to add a little more chilli powder (I like it spicier) with a couple of toasted naan slices on the side.

This salad can be considered vegan if you omit the feta cheese (can substitute a nut-milk based cheese). If you like you can eat this hot or cold, making this a great idea for a meal in a jar to take on a picnic or lunch pail.

For those who aren’t on Facebook, here is the recipe as I made it: