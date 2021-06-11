4168* Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in North Algoma

The roll out of the Covid-19 vaccines has seen 4168 doses administered as of June 11th, 2021 to local residents as well as to individuals who travel to North Algoma for work.

Here is a snapshot of vaccine uptake for North Algoma residents:

Wawa Dubreuilville White River Total people immunized with at least 1 dose as of June 11 1972 368 382 Total Population (using 2016 census data – includes 0-11 year olds who are not yet eligible for immunization) 2905 613 645 Percentage of people with at least 1 dose as of June 11 (out of entire population, including 0-11 year olds who are not yet eligible for immunization) 67.90% 60% 59.20%

Youths 12-17 and their parents or caregivers who have not yet received a first dose of the vaccine continue to be prioritized for first doses. Overall for the region, 51.2% of youths 12-17 have received their first dose so far. Appointments are available for this group in upcoming clinics so we encourage you to book your appointment today. In addition, anyone over the age of 18 is now eligible to book an appointment.

Second dose administration has also begun for Indigenous people and their household members, older adults, and people with certain medical conditions.

Everyone that has received the first dose will be contacted to schedule their second dose when eligible.

Please call Monday to Friday between 8:30 am – 4:30 pm to book your first dose appointment, or for any inquiries:

Dubreuilville– Dubreuilville Medical Centre

(705) 884 2884

Wawa- Central appointment line

(705) 914 0464

White River- Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic

(807) 822 2320