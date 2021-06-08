NDP statement on attack in London

Jagmeet Singh, Leader of Canada’s NDP, and Lindsay Mathyssen, NDP MP for London–Fanshawe, made the following statement:

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the relatives and community of the victims in London.

This was a hate crime that killed four members of a family and left the fifth seriously injured. Three generations among the dead were a grandmother, father, mother and teenage daughter.

Our hearts break for the victims of this senseless attack.

A Muslim family went out for a walk, like so many families and people have been doing in this pandemic, and this family didn’t make it back home because of hate.

No one should ever feel unsafe in their community and neighbourhood.

White Supremacist extremism and Far-Right radicalisation represent a real threat and we must fight against it. I spoke to members of the Muslim community—they feel unsafe and are afraid for their loved ones. It shouldn’t be this way.

We cannot give hate any air to breathe or space to take hold.

New Democrats will keep fighting against Islamophobia and all forms of racism and discrimination so that Canadians can feel safe in their communities.”