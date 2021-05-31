COVID-19 Assessment Centre – New Hours, effective June 14

Effective June 14th, 2021

Mondays – Fridays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

(Lady Dunn Health Centre – Main Site)

Closed Statutory Holidays

How to get a COVID-19 test

Step 1 – Call the North Algoma COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-914-1114. If you meet the current testing guidelines you will be given an appointment to attend one of our testing sites.

Step 2 – Visit the Assessment Centre testing site that your appointment has been booked at:

Lady Dunn Health Centre- Main Site

17 Government Road, Wawa

Dubreuilville Medical Centre- Satellite site

851 St Joseph Street, Dubreuilville

Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic- Satellite site

102 Winnipeg St, White River