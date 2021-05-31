COVID-19 Assessment Centre – New Hours, effective June 14

Mondays – Fridays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
(Lady Dunn Health Centre – Main Site)
Closed Statutory Holidays
How to get a COVID-19 test
Step 1 – Call the North Algoma COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-914-1114. If you meet the current testing guidelines you will be given an appointment to attend one of our testing sites.
Step 2 – Visit the Assessment Centre testing site that your appointment has been booked at:
Lady Dunn Health Centre- Main Site
17 Government Road, Wawa
Dubreuilville Medical Centre- Satellite site
851 St Joseph Street, Dubreuilville
Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic- Satellite site
102 Winnipeg St, White River
