Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Trinity Sunday

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for May 30th, 2021. Trinity Sunday introduces the Trinity Season. It is the longest season of the Church Year, lasting 22 to 27 Sundays.

Isaiah 6: 1-8 The call of Isaiah.

Psalm 29 God’s voice is over the waters.

Romans 8: 12-17 Adopted by the Spirit as children of God.

John 3: 1-17 Nicodemus visits Jesus by night.

To Ponder: If you had the ability to have a “do-over” in your life,

what would it be and how would it affect you today

in your faith, your relationships, or your community?

Gathering Pentecost 1 2021 Year B page 11 Used With Permission.

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518