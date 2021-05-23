Morning News – May 23rd

Weather:

Clearing early this morning. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 6.

That was quite the storm that went through about 11 last night dumping some needed rain on the bush. Hopefully the lightning doesn’t spark too many fires.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 141,922 384 34 2(2) 350 4 91 Updated: May 22, 2021, 4:45 pm

News Tidbits:

Northeast Forest Fire Region –

There were no new fires, and two fires remain active in the region, one is under control and the other is being held.

The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate in most northern areas of the region, with some areas north of Highway 11 showing a high hazard. Areas in the southern portion of the region and through the Greater Sudbury area, are showing a high hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region –

There were no new fires, At the time of this update there were 16 active fires, six fires (not under control), three fires (held) and seven (under control). One fire was declared out. The wildland fire hazard is mainly low across the region with pockets of moderate hazard.

Kenora 25 (2,000 hectares, not under control)

Kenora 30 (1,300 hectares, not under control)

Kenora 27 (4,480 hectares, not under control)

Ontario Fire Marshal investigators are investigating a house fire at 18 Blucher Street in Sault Ste. Marie which claimed the lives of two residents.



OPP and the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit are continuing the search for a Chelmsford resident on​ Agnew Lake . About 7 p.m. last night Manitoulin OPP responded to a report of an unoccupied boat circling the lake and began the search with an Emergency Response Team and North Shore Search and Rescue.



Yesterday, Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity spaceship completed the first-ever human spaceflight (10 minutes long) from Spaceport America, New Mexico, with two pilots reaching apogee at 55.45 miles above ground.