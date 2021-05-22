1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#384)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 1 new case of COVID-19, from Elliot Lake and area. The individual was tested on May 20th, 2021 and is of exposure category ‘unknown’, and is now self-isolating.
Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.
