1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#383)

Algoma Public Health (APH) reported Friday, May 21st, 2021 that there was one 1 new case of COVID-19, from Sault Ste. Marie and area. This case is of close contact, and the individual is self-isolating. The individual was tested on May 20th, 2021.

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

VOC update: Variants of concern continue to circulate in Algoma. VOCs are concerning because, depending on what type of mutations are present, they may spread more aggressively, lead to more severe disease, or have reduced vaccine efficacy. Recent results from additional laboratory testing have detected the following VOCs in Algoma: