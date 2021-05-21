Municipal Tender Opening – Wawa School Zone Resurfacing Contract

At 3:15 today the two tenders were opened for the Wawa School Zone Resurfacing Contract from:
J. Provost Contracting with bid bond in the amount of $200,000.00, a surety bond, and Form to Tender in $5,065,045.46
Pioneer Construction with a bid bond in the amount of $200,000, an agreement to bond, and Addendum 1 Form to Tender in the amount of $5,575,005.21
The tender opening meeting was closed.
The RFP that was submitted to Council on June 9, 2020, estimated that the project excluding HST would be $4,549,662.66. With both bids over the budgeted amount, Wawa-news believes that they will have to be examined and then go to Municipal Council for discussion.
