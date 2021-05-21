Municipal Outdoor Recreation reopens with Restrictions – Saturday, May 22nd at 12:01 a.m.

Under new Provincial guidance, outdoor recreational amenities will reopen, with restrictions in place, effective Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.

Amenities which may re-open include: sports fields, basketball courts, picnic tables and areas, park shelters, and tennis courts.

The Municipal Marina will also reopen Saturday, and recreational boating is permitted, however, only members of a household can gather on a boat.

All visitors must continue to comply with current COVID-19 guidelines. This includes limiting outdoor gatherings to only 5 persons and maintaining 2-meter physical distancing.

Municipal Staff will be reopening washroom facilities that serve these amenities during the week of May 24 – May 28, 2021.

Municipal Staff will continue to provide the community with updates as the situation unfolds.