May 17th, 2021: North Algoma Covid-19 Vaccine Eligible Groups
The following new groups, and previous eligible groups, are welcome to book an appointment:
Adults aged 50+
At-Risk Health Conditions:
- Immune deficiencies/autoimmune disorders
- Stroke/cerebrovascular disease
- Dementia
- Diabetes
- Liver disease
- All other cancers
- Respiratory diseases
- Spleen problems (e.g., asplenia)
- Heart disease
- Hypertension with end-organ damage
- Diagnosis of mental disorder
- Substance use disorders
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Thalassemia
- Immunocompromising health conditions
- Other disabilities requiring direct support care in the community
Second Group of Essential Workers Who Cannot Work from Home:
- Essential and critical retail workers (including grocery, foodbank and non-clinical pharmacy workers, restaurant workers, LCBO, Service Ontario, Service Canada, wholesalers and general goods, restaurant workers)
- Workers in manufacturing industries directly involved in supporting the COVID-19 response, construction including infrastructure, and other essential businesses and services where facilities are at heightened risk for COVID-19 outbreaks and spread
- Social workers and other social services staff providing in-person client services (including youth justice workers, OW and ODSP case workers)
- Courts and justice system workers (including probation and parole workers)
- Transportation, warehousing and distribution workers (including public transit workers, taxi drivers, truck drivers supporting essential services, marine and rail cargo and maintenance, highway maintenance)
- Electricity delivery workers (including workers employed in system operations, generation, transmission, distribution, and storage).
- Communications infrastructure workers (including cellular, satellite, landline, internet, public safety radio)
- Water and wastewater management workers
- Financial services workers (bank branch staff)
- Veterinarians and veterinary teams
- Waste management workers
- Oil and petroleum workers (including those working in petroleum refineries; those involved in the storage, transmission, and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products and those needed for the retail sale of fuel).
- Natural gas and propane gas workers (including those working in the compression, storage, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and propane)
- Mine workers (including those needed to ensure the continued operation of active mines)
- Uranium processing workers (those working in the refining and conversion of uranium, and fabrication of fuel for nuclear power plants).
If you are in one of the groups listed above, please phone your local vaccination centre to book an appointment. You can call from Monday to Friday between 8:30 am – 4:30 pm:
Dubreuilville- Dubreuilville Medical Centre
(705) 884-2884
Wawa- Central appointment line
(705) 914-0464
White River- Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic
(807) 822-2320
