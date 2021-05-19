May 17th, 2021: North Algoma Covid-19 Vaccine Eligible Groups

The following new groups, and previous eligible groups, are welcome to book an appointment:

Adults aged 50+



At-Risk Health Conditions:

Immune deficiencies/autoimmune disorders

Stroke/cerebrovascular disease

Dementia

Diabetes

Liver disease

All other cancers

Respiratory diseases

Spleen problems (e.g., asplenia)

Heart disease

Hypertension with end-organ damage

Diagnosis of mental disorder

Substance use disorders

Sickle Cell Disease

Thalassemia

Immunocompromising health conditions

Other disabilities requiring direct support care in the community

Second Group of Essential Workers Who Cannot Work from Home:

Essential and critical retail workers (including grocery, foodbank and non-clinical pharmacy workers, restaurant workers, LCBO, Service Ontario, Service Canada, wholesalers and general goods, restaurant workers)

Workers in manufacturing industries directly involved in supporting the COVID-19 response, construction including infrastructure, and other essential businesses and services where facilities are at heightened risk for COVID-19 outbreaks and spread

Social workers and other social services staff providing in-person client services (including youth justice workers, OW and ODSP case workers)

Courts and justice system workers (including probation and parole workers)

Transportation, warehousing and distribution workers (including public transit workers, taxi drivers, truck drivers supporting essential services, marine and rail cargo and maintenance, highway maintenance)

Electricity delivery workers (including workers employed in system operations, generation, transmission, distribution, and storage).

Communications infrastructure workers (including cellular, satellite, landline, internet, public safety radio)

Water and wastewater management workers

Financial services workers (bank branch staff)

Veterinarians and veterinary teams

Waste management workers

Oil and petroleum workers (including those working in petroleum refineries; those involved in the storage, transmission, and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products and those needed for the retail sale of fuel).

Natural gas and propane gas workers (including those working in the compression, storage, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and propane)

Mine workers (including those needed to ensure the continued operation of active mines)

Uranium processing workers (those working in the refining and conversion of uranium, and fabrication of fuel for nuclear power plants).

If you are in one of the groups listed above, please phone your local vaccination centre to book an appointment. You can call from Monday to Friday between 8:30 am – 4:30 pm:

Dubreuilville- Dubreuilville Medical Centre

(705) 884-2884

Wawa- Central appointment line

(705) 914-0464

White River- Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic

(807) 822-2320