5 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#369 – #373)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 5 new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area. Four of the cases are of close contact, and one is of unknown. Testing was done on May 17 &18. All cases are self-isolating.
Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.
