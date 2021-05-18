Breaking News

5 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#369 – #373)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 5 new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area. Four of the cases are of close contact, and one is of unknown. Testing was done on May 17 &18. All cases are self-isolating.

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*