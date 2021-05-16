1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#365)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 1 new case of COVID-19 from Sault Ste. Marie and area. Reported Saturday night, this case is of unknown exposure, tested May 15th, and is currently self-isolating.
Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.
