Breaking News

1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#365)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 1 new case of COVID-19 from Sault Ste. Marie and area. Reported Saturday night, this case is of unknown exposure, tested May 15th, and is currently self-isolating.

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*