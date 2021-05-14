Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund lead counsel David C. Nahwegahbow receives Award of Justice

The Robinson-Huron Treaty Litigation Fund (RHTLF) congratulates lead counsel David C. Nahwegahbow, IPC, LSM, of Nahwegahbow, Corbiere Genoodmagejig on receiving the Advocates’ Society Award of Justice.

The Advocates’ Society says the Award of Justice “is intended to honour advocates who exemplify the finest traditions of advocacy in representing members of our society whose cause may be politically or socially unpopular or against the mainstream, and who make a substantial contribution to achieving the goal of social justice by championing the rights and liberties that are the foundation of democracy.”

One of Canada’s first Indigenous lawyers, Mr. Nahwegahbow is a member of the Whitefish River First Nation, an Anishinaabe First Nation on the north shore of Lake Huron. He has been a long-time advocate for the rights of First Nations peoples and has represented First Nations in land claims, Treaty and Aboriginal rights, title cases. He has worked on a wide range of legal matters affecting Indigenous Peoples, dedicating his career to address and end the systemic racism experienced by Indigenous Peoples.

Dianne Corbiere, Mr. Nahwegahbow’s law partner, notes: “David Nahwegahbow is a legal visionary, who has litigated or negotiated some of the most important Aboriginal law cases in Canada. Throughout his career, David has championed unpopular and complex cases for First Nations Peoples, changing Canada’s legal landscape along the way. His advocacy cannot be easily imitated because his unique perspectives and advocacy techniques come from his experience as an Anishinaabe person. He follows Anishinaabe teachings and protocols to ensure that his clients receive the best counsel possible.”

Currently, Mr. Nahwegahbow serves as lead counsel for the RHTLF, seeking justice for the Lake Huron Anishinaabe through the ongoing Restoule litigation representing 21 Anishinaabe First Nations of the Robinson Huron Treaty who have sued Ontario and Canada for a failure to live up to their treaty promises.

“This recognition of a lawyer’s lifelong pursuit of justice for Anishinaabe peoples has been a long time coming. I am very proud to call David our lawyer.” said Ogimaa Duke Peltier, Wikwemikong Unceded Territory, on behalf of the RHTLF.

Mike Restoule, chair of the RHTLF added, “I have worked with Dave since he was first engaged to take our treaty annuity case to the court, a case that proved to be difficult and complex. From the start, he displayed honour, integrity and ingenuity as he put together a legal team that he led to the successes we have gained to date. He is a superb legal specialist. I admire him a lot.”

The Robinson-Huron Treaty Litigation Fund management committee is deeply grateful for the dedicated advocacy of Mr. Nahwegahbow and his efforts to bring about a new way of law that respects Anishinaabe protocols and represents reconciliation in action.