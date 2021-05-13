DESAULNIER, William ‘Bill’

1958 – 2021

Passed away peacefully at home on May 10, 2021 at the age of 62. He is survived by his wife Karen. Father of Melina, Ryan, and Robert and stepchildren Meaghan, Abigail, Jacob and Margaret. Step grandfather of Jordan, Owen, and Caleb. Son of the late Evelyn Stewart and Stanley (Lynne) DeSaulnier. Brother of Joe (Brenda), Keith, Gary (Barbara), and Wendy (late Brian Phillips). Uncle to many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donation to the Sault Area Hospital Foundation or Canadian Diabetes Association (payable to or online).

Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.