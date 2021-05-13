4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#355 – #358)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported four (4) new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area. All cases were tested May 11th, with three of close contact, and one unknown. All cases are self-isolating.
Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.
