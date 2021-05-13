3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#359 – #361)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 3 new cases of COVID-19, two from Sault Ste. Marie and area and one from Central and East Algoma. All cases were tested today, are of close contact and are self-isolating.
Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.
