Breaking News

3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#359 – #361)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 3 new cases of COVID-19, two from Sault Ste. Marie and area and one from Central and East Algoma. All cases were tested today, are of close contact and are self-isolating.

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*