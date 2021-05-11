Dryden OPP – Have you seen Evaleen?

Members of the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking assistance from the public in locating a 47-year-old missing female.

Evaleen Bonnie ATLOOKAN (47yrs old) was last seen on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 0100hrs on Upper Falls Road in the Town of Wabigoon. ATLOOKAN is described as an indigenous female 5’3″ 191lbs, brown eyes and possibly operating her 2014 Grey Dodge Minivan. She possibly has traveled to Thunder Bay.

If anyone has any information on the location of ATLOOKAN please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.