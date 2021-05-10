‘We the Nuclear Free North’ Hosts Launch Webinar tonight at 7 p.m.

A new Northern Ontario alliance of Indigenous and non-Indigenous volunteers and organizations launched last month is hosting a webinar to deliver their key messages about the risks of nuclear waste transportation and burial and the voices of Northern Ontario residents must be heard.

The launch webinar is an open session, and will begin at 6 pm Central / 7 pm Eastern on Monday, May 10th. To register, visit the website www.wethenuclearfreenorth.ca.

In mid-April We the Nuclear Free North delivered information cards to almost 30,000 households, farms, and businesses from Upsala to the Manitoba border outlining key concerns and offering information and support to those who want to learn more about the scheme to bury all of Canada’s high-level nuclear fuel waste in an area between Ignace and Dryden. The group has also launched a website as an information resource for those who are looking for reliable information about nuclear waste and the prospect of it being buried in Northwestern Ontario from sources that are independent of the nuclear power companies that generate and own the radioactive waste.

The group points out on their website (WeTheNuclearFreeNorth.ca) that there is no other operating deep geological repository for high-level nuclear waste anywhere in the world and provides information about technical and scientific uncertainties that surround the controversial concept.