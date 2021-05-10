This is Police Week – May 9 – 15, 2021

The North East Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is joining police services across Ontario and Canada in kicking off Police Week (#PoliceWeekON), which honours and celebrates the work front-line police officers, 9-1-1 communicators, civilian staff, and all members of our police service do to keep our citizens safe and healthy, especially during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Police Week runs from May 9 to 15, 2021. The theme for the week is “Working Together to Keep our Communities Safe,” which highlights the commitment of police services to develop partnerships that enhance the safety and well-being of everyone in our communities.

“Police Week was first observed in 1970 and coincides with the Peace Officers Memorial Day, which is recognized internationally on May 15. This year, we honour our police officers and personnel for the extraordinary work they do every day in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said East Algoma Detachment Commander Inspector Tyler Sturgeon. “The current lockdown means that police personnel will not be able to engage with community members as they have traditionally done during Police Week. This year we are inviting the public to reach out through social media or other means that use appropriate social distancing to thank our police officers and members for all they do to keep our communities safe.”

Throughout this week, North East Region OPP will be highlighting the many ways in which our members continue to serve our community. We will also be acknowledging how our members are working closely with health care professionals and other first responders to protect our citizens during this pandemic.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, our police officers have literally been putting their lives on the line in serving our community,” said North East Region Media Coordinator Acting Sergeant Phil Young. “During Police Week, we encourage community members to say, ‘Thank You!’ to our hardworking officers and police personnel.”

The annual Police Week in Ontario is sponsored by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) and the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General. It is part of the National Police Week led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.