BERGEN, Ronald ‘Ron’

Ron was taken home to his Lord suddenly on May 1, 2021, in his 78th year. Born November 13, 1942 in Kitchener/Waterloo he spent his informative years in Leamington. Ron’s health had been deteriorating, but the end was not expected to come so soon. He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife of 46 years Edith Schachowskoy. He will be deeply missed by siblings Sonja Kuli (Steve – 2009), Loretta Kit (2018) (Ken), Bert (2016) (Rosalind) Charlotte Murray (Bill – 1993) and Barb McMichael (Dave). He was predeceased by his parents Jacob (1994) and Nellie (Siemens-Bergen). He will also be fondly remembered by his in laws, Wsewolod and Anna Schachowskoy (deceased), Stan (Margaret), Arnold (deceased) and Elizabeth (deceased), Kurt (Erna), Edward (Mary Ann), Hedie Tiessen (Art). Ron leaves many adoring nieces and nephews and friends far and wide.

Ron had an adventurous soul. From market gardening in Gravenhurst to electrician and then on to the OPP in Chippewa (Niagara Falls) he was always experiencing life in new and different ways. He loved boating, fishing and the Great outdoors and over time becoming proficient as a pilot, scuba diver, sharpshooter and especially as a ‘wheel man’ for the OPP. Policing moved him to Dowling (north of Sudbury) where he continued his love of the North. His OPP career ended in Blenheim when he transferred to the Mersea Township Police Force and relocated back to Leamington.

From policing he moved onto real estate first in Leamington then on to Wawa, where he and Edith lived for 23 years. In his years in the North, he was very active in politics from town council to representing Northern Affairs Ministry in developing the North.

Ron and Edith moved back to Leamington, leaving real estate behind, and continued on with fulfilling his bucket list. Ron now needed to see more of North America so became a long-haul truck driver and for 5 years traveled from east to west and north to south seeing and experiencing everything the open road had to offer. He was in his element.

Retirement saw Ron slowing down, but his love of driving never wavered. There were many late evening drives around Essex County checking out all the back roads and just enjoying the open road. At times Point Pelee was visited daily and he got to experience all of the seasons. So Ron, travel safe, you will always be missed.

Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Ronald’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to U.M.E.I or The Leamington Mennonite Home.

