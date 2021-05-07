Morning News – May 7th

Weather:

Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 8. Wind chill minus 4 this morning.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 4 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (May 6, 2021, 6:00 pm)



Tested – 134,462

Confirmed Cases – 342

Active Cases – 26

Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 0

Currently Hospitalized – 0

Currently Hospitalized (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 2

Resolved Cases – 316

Deceased – 4

Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 63

Total doses administered: 41,230

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 33,574 34.7% 29.3% People fully immunized with first and second dose 3,828 4.0% 3.3% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 37,402 38.7% 32.5%

News Tidbits:

There were no new wildland fires or active fires in the Northeast region by late afternoon yesterday. The fire hazard is low to moderate today across the region.

Good news – TBay Health has announced that the COVID-19 outbreak at Canadian Pacific east of Schreiber and Terrace Bay has been declared over.

The Sault Area Hospital and Algoma University will be testing new, wearable technology, designed to help detect early diseases.​ They have created an underwear (more clothing options are coming) that monitors many physiological conditions

On May 7, 1945 – Germany surrendered unconditionally to the Allies at Reims.