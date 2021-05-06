The past is present as young descendants of 1850 Métis Petition witness historic signing in Sault Ste Marie

Four young Métis people had the opportunity to witness history during a virtual signing ceremony on May 4, 2021 as the local leadership of the Huron-Superior Regional Métis Community signed a Regional Implementation Agreement (RIA) with the Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO).

Rayden Powley-Mortari, Memphis Powley and Morgan and Eizak Jensen acted as “honourary witnesses” to the signing. The four are all descendants of Métis signatories to an 1850 Petition that sought to protect Métis lands at Sault Ste. Marie. For the regional Huron-Superior Métis community the “honourary witnesses” represent the connection to the past and a commitment to the future.

In 2019, the Métis Nation of Ontario (“MNO”) and the Government of Canada signing a ground-breaking Métis Government Recognition and Self-Government Agreement that set out a new government-to-government relationship between Canada and Ontario Métis. The RIA signed on Tuesday is a significant step forward in implementing the hard fought gains secured in that landmark Métis Self-Government Agreement.

MNO Councilor for Region 4 Mitch Case signed on behalf of the Region and MNO President Margaret Froh signed on behalf of the MNO. Kim Powley and Yvonne Jensen signed on behalf of the Historic Sault Ste. Marie Métis Council and the North Channel Métis Council, respectively. The signing was witnessed by Steve Gjos, Todd Showan and Art Bennett as well as the four “honourary witnesses”.

In the coming months, the regional Métis community will develop a workplan and begin the process of community consultations with MNO citizens – all part of a process to build a stable, responsible, progressive, culturally grounded Métis Government to protect the rights, claims and interests of the generations yet to come.

MNO citizens in Region 4 are encouraged to update their contact info (email and phone number) with the MNO registry.:Update your Contact Information – Métis Nation of Ontario (Métisnation.org)